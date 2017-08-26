One fled, two found with guns, drugs. All three arrested in Merced.

Rico Tucker fled as police converged on his home Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Denver Avenue.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit found that Tucker, 27, was living in the home and had a warrant, according to a news release.
Authorities said Tucker was hiding in a nearby apartment. But he was found and arrested.
At his Denver Avenue home, the gang unit found ammunition and packaged methamphetamine, the release states.
They also found 34-year-old Scott Brittain and 25-year-old Victoria Nadasdy in the home.
Officers searched Brittain’s vehicle and found three short-barreled shotguns, a loaded revolver, ammunition and packaged methamphetamine, according to the release.
The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of sales and possession of narcotics, conspiracy and weapons charges, the release states.
Tucker was in custody Saturday at Merced County Sheriff’s Main Jail with a $245,000 bond amount, according to jail records.
Brittain, a Santa Clara resident, also was being held Saturday at the main jail with a $150,000 bond amount, according to jail records.
Anyone with any information on the crime is urged to contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710. Anonymous tips can be sent to 209-385-4725.
