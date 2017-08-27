There’s no escaping triple-digit temperatures in Merced this week, forecasters say

Don’t expect temperatures to cool anytime soon, because Merced will be hitting triple-digits all week, forecasters reported.
An excessive heat warning has been issued through Tuesday, said Jim Bagnall, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
“Basically it's going to be hot,” he said, and the highest temperatures are expected at the beginning of the week.
Monday will reach 107 degrees, Bagnall said, and the high will hit 105 on Tuesday. Temperatures will dip to low 100s during the middle of the week, he said, and will continue to climb into the holiday weekend.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the SJ VLY, foothills and the Kern Co mountains and desert. Please follow heat safety tips! #cawx pic.twitter.com/AcFQ4SjmTe— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 27, 2017
On Monday, a cooling zone will be open in Merced from 3 p.m. to 8 at the Merced Civic Center, 678 W. 18th St., in the Sand Pipes room. The cooling zone is open to everyone and pets are allowed as long as they are well behaved, city officials said in a statement.
“Not everyone has access to air conditioning during this hot spell,” said Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz in a statement.
“We want to provide a safe place for people to escape the heat.”
She added: “During these times, we ask people to check in on their neighbors and make sure they are OK, especially the seniors and the disabled.”
Bagnall advises people to stay out of the heat if they have the option to, stay hydrated, wear light and loose fitted clothing, and check cars to make sure no children are left inside. Think about pets, he said, and make sure they have a cool place with plenty of water.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
