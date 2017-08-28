Los Banos motorcyclist dies in weekend crash

A 49-year-old Los Banos man died Sunday night in a motorcycle collision involving one other vehicle on the outskirts of Los Banos, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The motorcyclist was headed southbound on Mercey Springs Road just north of Santa Fe Grad Road about 8:30 p.m. when his 2004 Harley Davidson drifted into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons, CHP said in a news release.
The motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle, and the driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
The two people in the other vehicle, 65-year-old Dolores Duran from Merced and 66-year-old Diane Padilla from Atwater, complained of chest pain after the collision. It’s unclear if they were hospitalized for their injuries.
CHP said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released by the Merced County Coroner.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
