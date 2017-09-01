Farm workers in rural Merced County report body in canal

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in rural Merced County.
Farm laborers working in an almond orchard reported a body in a canal about 6:30 a.m. near Arboleda Drive and Worden Avenue.
Detectives are investigating it as a suspicious death after also finding an abandoned car nearby.
The sheriff's office searched the area by plane for any other suspicious evidence and to clear the area.
Few details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
