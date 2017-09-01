News

September 1, 2017 2:51 PM

Which now-closed Merced restaurants do you miss the most?

By Rob Parsons

Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer and many rush to the grill for one last seasonal cookout.

The long holiday weekend also offers the chance to eat out an extra time or two. Merced County has plenty of tasty restaurants to recommend, from tacos, cheeseburgers and pizza to steaming bowls of pho, pad thai and sandwiches ranging from tri-tip to the banh mi, among others. But there are some things we just can’t get in Merced County (Why no gyros? Delicatessen? Jollibees?)

And there are some things we just can’t get any more. Not long ago Aunties shut its doors, taking our only Southern cooking option off our tables. Sweet River Bar & Grill closed, Carrows, which shut down before it burned down, and Hunan, just to name a few closures from recent years.

Here’s a short and incomplete list of some of the places we miss the most.

House of Dogz

The Ranch

Sir James

Jerry’s Drive-In

Chianti’s

Wigwam

Gazebo Pizza

Su Casa -

The Wine Cellar. (Which was De Angelo’s before De Angelo’s. And, of course, De Angelo’s.)

The soda fountain in Newberry’s

The Rice Bowl

What do you miss? What would you like to see open in Merced County?

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

