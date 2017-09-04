Authorities identify women killed in separate Merced County crashes

A 31-year-old women from Dos Palos died at the scene of a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 59 near Sandy Mush Road on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at about 1:20 p.m., California Highway Patrol officials reported. She was driving a 1996 Toyota Avalon southbound on Highway 59 and for an unknown reason drifted into the northbound lane when her vehicle overturned several times. Monica Velez