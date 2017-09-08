Around Town (09/08/2017)

5K Benefit Run
The UC Merced Alumni Association and Athletics and Recreation will host the Journey 5K Fund Run to benefit the Ryan Nunez Cross Country Scholarship at 9 a.m. Saturday at UC Merced. For more information, call 209-228-2586.
First 5 Merced County Meeting
First 5 Merced County is holding its Commission Meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sarah Clegg Building, 16091 Locust St., Delhi.
Atwater High School’s Homecoming
Atwater High School’s Homecoming festivities will be held Sept. 15. The Homecoming Parade starts at 3:30 p.m. by Foster Freeze in Atwater. The Varsity football game will start at 7 p.m.. The Falcons will take on Beyer High School of Modesto. The Homecoming court and king and queen will be announced at halftime of the varsity game. There will also be a fireworks show during halftime.
Black Oak Casino Bus Trip
Merced County Legal Professionals Association is hosting a bus trip to Black Oak Casino on Sept. 16. Must be 21 years old and have valid identification. Cost is $30 per person. Reservations required. For more information, contact Marla Weathers at 209-724-9617.
Merced College Art Gallery Exhibition
Merced College Art Gallery will present an exhibition of painting by California artist Jeff Carter. This exhibition will open Sept. 18 and continues to Oct. 12. The public is invited to a reception with the artist, this event will be held Sept. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Art Gallery is located in the Theater Building at Merced College. Gallery Hours are Monday-Thursday 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 pm. Susanne French, Art Gallery Coordinator at 209-384-6064. The event is free to the public.
Rigatoni Take-Out Dinners
The Merced Breakfast Lions Club will host its annual rigatoni take-out dinner event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Itlo-American Lodge, 1351 18th St., Merced. The cost is $8 for a meal of rigatoni, salad and roll. For more information, call 209-722-8949.
Fall Garden Workshop 2017
UCCE Master Gardeners of Merced County is offering a Fall Garden Workshop on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the UC Cooperative Extension Classroom 2145 Wardrobe Ave. in Merced. The presentations will include: Native and Waterwise Planting, Attracting Pollinators, Turf Removal & Alternatives, Edible Landscaping Tips, Hands-on Propagation, and Drip Irrigation How-to. There is a $5 registration fee. Reserve your spot by calling 209-385-7403 or email: ANRMgMerced@ucanr.edu Website: http://ucanr.edu/sites/mgmerced/.
If you would like to have an event announced in Around Town, send information to aroundtown@mercedsunstar.com at least 10 days before the event. Items run according to space available.
