Meet the members of the Sun-Star’s inaugural 2017 ‘20 under 40’ class

By Joseph Kieta

jkieta@modbee.com

September 08, 2017 5:42 PM

It’s been nearly two months since we asked you to nominate the Merced area’s best and brightest emerging leaders for “20 under 40,” a new Sun-Star program identifying emerging community leaders.

Today, we’re pleased to announce the inaugural class of the “20 under 40” program. Judges had their work cut out for them, with a large number of nominations to sift through.

The winners form a diverse group of up-and-comers who are poised to play key roles as the community charts its future – a future they will likely lead.

We’re sharing the list today in an effort to invite community members to help us celebrate the 2017 class at a special event at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Merced Golf & Country Club. Tickets are $25 and are available online at http://bit.ly/sunstar20under40.

Profiles of the winners will appear in a special section in the print edition of the Sun-Star on Sept. 23.

Judges were Annissa Fragoso, board member of Merced Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Bruce Logue, founding pastor of Lifespring Community Church; Mike Murphy, Merced mayor; David Ness, CFO of MERCO Credit Union, and Octavio Valencia, president of Valencia Toys.

The Sun-Star’s 2017 ‘20 under 40’

▪ Chris Abrescy, executive director, alumni relations, UC Merced

▪ Juan Aguilar Jr, firefighter and city council member, city of Livingston

▪ Uday Bali, founder and owner, Bali Learning Center

▪ Katherine Brokaw, associate professor, UC Merced

▪ Stephanie Dietz, assistant city manager, city of Merced

▪ Rober Dylina, branch manager/loan officer, Envoy Mortgage

▪ Sue Emanivong, CEO, Tsunami Collaboration Inc.

▪ Dana Grisby, faculty, CSU Stanislaus

▪ Ryan Heller, deputy district director, California Assemblymember Adam Gray

▪ DeVon Hilliard, founder and president, Students With Aspiring Goals

▪ Tonya Kubo, online engagement director, UC Merced

▪ Miguel Lopez, community relations representative, UC Merced

▪ Clarissa Nobile, assistant professor, UC Merced

▪ Josh Pedrozo, teacher, Merced High School, and member of Merced City Council

▪ Juan Roman, career services coordinator, Milan Institute

▪ Brandon Rusco, managing broker, Merced Yosemite Realty

▪ Adam Saxon, business development specialist, Image Masters

▪ Matthew Serratto, deputy district attorney, Merced County District Attorney’s Office, and member of Merced City Council

▪ Nicole Silveira, supervising deputy district attorney, Merced County District Attorney’s Office

▪ Breeana Sylvas, senior analyst for sustainability, UC Merced

