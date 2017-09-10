Bangladesh hospital struggles to cope with Rohingya wounds

The boy lies on a mattress on the hospital floor, bandages covering the spot where a bullet fired by Myanmar troops tore through his chest a week earlier.
The overwhelmed hospital in Bangladesh is treating 80 Rohingya, mostly males with gunshot wounds, after nearly 300,000 members of the Muslim ethnic minority fled a surge in violence in Myanmar. The hospital chief says the facility has never seen wounds from violence like they've seen while treating Rohingya refugees.
Abu Tahir carried his son across the border, in the chaos losing track of the rest of their family. "The soldiers just started firing he said. I saw my son on the ground."
Now he watches as his child's ribs rise and fall in the hospital, praying that he recovers.
