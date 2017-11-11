Florida child's diabetes awareness walk nears goal

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Noah Barnes and his dad Robert make their way through Glenwood Springs, Colo., on Highway 6 as they travel across the country on foot. Noah Barnes is one determined 11-year-old. Thus far, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., resident had racked up at least 3,200 miles when he reached Pendleton, en route to the finish line in Blaine, Wash. His journey started on Jan. 1 in Key West, Fla.,, and he expects to cover approximately 4,000 miles by Dec. 9. Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP, File Chelsea Self