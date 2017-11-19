If you have a cough it might not be the flu. Valley fever cases on the rise in Merced County, data shows

Copper stolen from Atwater VFW Hall

The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars hall located at at 1390 Broadway Ave. in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. According to VFW Quartermaster Jonathan Mudgett, 46, a Saturday morning inspection revealed that an air conditioning units, which hadn't been working since Wednesday, had been gutted of its copper wiring and tubing.