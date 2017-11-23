Volunteer Latanya Love, 47, of Atwater, serves food during a Thanksgiving meal organized by the Merced County Rescue Mission, at the American Legion Hall located at 933 W. Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. According to Bruce Metcalf, Director of the Merced County Rescue Mission, volunteers prepared to serve up to 1,000 people.
Volunteer Latanya Love, 47, of Atwater, serves food during a Thanksgiving meal organized by the Merced County Rescue Mission, at the American Legion Hall located at 933 W. Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. According to Bruce Metcalf, Director of the Merced County Rescue Mission, volunteers prepared to serve up to 1,000 people. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Volunteer Latanya Love, 47, of Atwater, serves food during a Thanksgiving meal organized by the Merced County Rescue Mission, at the American Legion Hall located at 933 W. Main Street in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. According to Bruce Metcalf, Director of the Merced County Rescue Mission, volunteers prepared to serve up to 1,000 people. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

News

Hundreds served Thanksgiving meal made by Merced community

Merced Sun-Star Staff

November 23, 2017 02:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

On Thursday morning hundreds of people were lined up on Main Street at the American Legion Hall in Merced waiting for a traditional Thanksgiving meal put together by different local organizations and people.

There was enough food for 1,000 people, said Bruce Metcalf, executive director of the Rescue Mission. Last year they served between 800 and 1,000 meals.

About 150 volunteers helped to serve turkey, baked potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and pie, he said.

“It’s the community of Merced working together to help those in need,” Metcalf said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Volunteers from the Human Services Agency and UC Merced cooked 150 turkeys, Metcalf said, high school kids washed and wrapped baked potatoes, a group from Merced College made the stuffing and people from This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church made vegetables.

A van filled with clothes was posted outside the Rescue Mission for people in need and free flu shots were also being given.

Related stories from Merced Sun Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Thanksgiving meal at Merced American Legion Hall

    Volunteers serve up Thanksgiving meals at the American Legion Hall in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Thanksgiving meal at Merced American Legion Hall

Thanksgiving meal at Merced American Legion Hall 1:07

Thanksgiving meal at Merced American Legion Hall

Here's what the turkey giveaway in Los Banos was all about 1:09

Here's what the turkey giveaway in Los Banos was all about
Merced City Fire battles a house fire that killed a pet 4:16

Merced City Fire battles a house fire that killed a pet

View More Video