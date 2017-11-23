Hundreds served Thanksgiving meal made by Merced community

On Thursday morning hundreds of people were lined up on Main Street at the American Legion Hall in Merced waiting for a traditional Thanksgiving meal put together by different local organizations and people.

There was enough food for 1,000 people, said Bruce Metcalf, executive director of the Rescue Mission. Last year they served between 800 and 1,000 meals.

About 150 volunteers helped to serve turkey, baked potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and pie, he said.

“It’s the community of Merced working together to help those in need,” Metcalf said.

Volunteers from the Human Services Agency and UC Merced cooked 150 turkeys, Metcalf said, high school kids washed and wrapped baked potatoes, a group from Merced College made the stuffing and people from This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church made vegetables.

A van filled with clothes was posted outside the Rescue Mission for people in need and free flu shots were also being given.