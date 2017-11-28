News

Traffic alert: Big rig accident snarls traffic on Highway 99

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

November 28, 2017 09:46 AM

A portion of Highway 99 southbound in Merced is closed Tuesday morning following a traffic accident involving a big rig, authorities said.

Caltrans issued an alert advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 99 at 16th Street. The road is going to be closed temporarily for repairs after the accident, which was reported at 8:26 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 9:38 a.m., traffic was backed up into Atwater, the CHP reported.

Early reports indicate a car and a big rig collided, and the car was stuck under the big rig. It is not yet clear if anyone was hurt.

We will have more on this story later today.

