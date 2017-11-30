News

Atwater woman in a crosswalk struck by car, police say

By Monica Velez

November 30, 2017 07:57 PM

A 60-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a car in Atwater on Thursday evening, the Atwater Police Department reported.

Fernando Cuevas, 19, was driving south on First Street in a 2009 Honda Accord around 5:30 p.m. when he struck Lynn Lemire who was walking in a crosswalk, Chief Samuel Joseph reported.

Lemire was airlifted to a hospital and fractured her left femur and arm, officials said. She also suffered injuries to her face, neck and shoulder.

Lemire landed 39 feet outside of the crosswalk, police said. Cuevas told police he didn't see her before striking her.

Police said Cuevas immediately got out of his car and tried to help the woman while also standing in the roadway, alerting other drivers to avoid the area. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have played any role in the crash, which Joseph said “appears to be a pure accident.”

An update on Lemire’s condition was not immediately available.

Joseph praised the response of several officers and volunteers he said took quick actions to stop traffic, which he said may have prevented other injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday night.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

