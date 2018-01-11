Merced High student struck by car while crossing G Street

More Videos

Merced High student struck by car on G Street 0:41

Merced High student struck by car on G Street

Pause
Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard 0:35

Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard

Hoover Students Accept Rachel’s Challenge 0:46

Hoover Students Accept Rachel’s Challenge

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 0:52

Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County 1:16

Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County

Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning 1:25

Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning

  • Merced High student struck by car on G Street

    A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over her foot on G Street in Merced as she attempted to cross the street without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over her foot on G Street in Merced as she attempted to cross the street without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over her foot on G Street in Merced as she attempted to cross the street without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

News

Merced High student struck by car while crossing G Street

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

January 11, 2018 04:21 PM

A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries Thursday when she was struck by a car near the school without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported.

A group of high school students crossed the street on the 3100 block of G Street at about 2:52 p.m., police said. The students were in the center medium waiting to cross when one of them “bolted” across, Officer Craig McKeeman said.

Traffic was backed up when a 51-year-old driver of a F-150 pickup truck was going south on G Street toward Olive Avenue, McKeeman said. He was in the right turning lane when his tire rolled over the students foot, he said.

“Using the crosswalk is the only way to be protected,” McKeeman said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver was not found at fault, police said.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Merced High student struck by car on G Street 0:41

Merced High student struck by car on G Street

Pause
Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard 0:35

Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard

Hoover Students Accept Rachel’s Challenge 0:46

Hoover Students Accept Rachel’s Challenge

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:52

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 0:52

Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County 1:16

Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County

Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning 1:25

Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning

  • Merced High student struck by car on G Street

    A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over her foot on G Street in Merced as she attempted to cross the street without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Merced High student struck by car on G Street

View More Video