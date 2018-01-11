Merced High student struck by car while crossing G Street

A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries Thursday when she was struck by a car near the school without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported.
A group of high school students crossed the street on the 3100 block of G Street at about 2:52 p.m., police said. The students were in the center medium waiting to cross when one of them “bolted” across, Officer Craig McKeeman said.
Traffic was backed up when a 51-year-old driver of a F-150 pickup truck was going south on G Street toward Olive Avenue, McKeeman said. He was in the right turning lane when his tire rolled over the students foot, he said.
“Using the crosswalk is the only way to be protected,” McKeeman said.
The driver was not found at fault, police said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
