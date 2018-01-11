Merced High student struck by car while crossing G Street

More Videos 0:41 Merced High student struck by car on G Street Pause 0:35 Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard 0:46 Hoover Students Accept Rachel’s Challenge 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 0:52 Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 0:57 Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 1:16 Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County 1:25 Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Merced High student struck by car on G Street A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over her foot on G Street in Merced as she attempted to cross the street without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over her foot on G Street in Merced as she attempted to cross the street without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A 15-year-old Merced High School student suffered minor injuries after a car rolled over her foot on G Street in Merced as she attempted to cross the street without using the crosswalk, the Merced Police Department reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com