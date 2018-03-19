Update: 10-year-old Merced boy found safe

A 10-year-old Merced boy with special needs who went missing this morning for about two hours has been found safe, the Sheriff’s Office confirms.
The child disappeared around 10:20 a.m. at Joe Stefani Elementary School in the Beachwood/Franklin area of unincorporated Merced. He was found just before 12:30 p.m.
Deputy Daryl Allen said the child apparently climbed into a car parked on campus and locked himself inside. He was not injured and is not believed to have been in any danger.
Allen said authorities are relieved the child was found safe.
