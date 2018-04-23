He was driving north on Highway 99 in Merced. His car ended up upside down on a fence

A Bay Area man driving a sedan north on Highway 99 in Merced rear-ended another driver before his car went spinning out of control and overturning into a fence, according to California Highway Patrol.
About 6:30 p.m. Monday, 41-year-old Antawuin Powers of El Sobrante was headed northbound near the Childs Avenue on-ramp when he allowed his red Honda Accord to strike a big rig, Officer Dean Emehiser said.
The car left the roadway and rolled over into the chain-link fence between the highway and Motel Drive. The name of the big rig driver was not immediately available.
Neither driver was "seriously" hurt, CHP said.
