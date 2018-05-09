Merced detective involved in non-injury crash, police say

No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Merced police detective on Wednesday, according to police.
Detective Don Varney was heading west on 22nd Street around 10 a.m. as he approached O Street, according to Merced Lt. Alan Ward.
A woman, whose name was not immediately available, was stopped at the stop sign on O Street and pulled out in front of the detective, police said. He was not able to stop before colliding with her sedan.
The woman thought the intersection was a four-way stop, Ward said, and expected the detective to stop.
California Highway Patrol officers were investigating the crash.
Comments