2 of 3 killed in Merced crash identified, Coroner says. Third victim's name unknown

Authorities on Wednesday released the names of several victims of a crash the previous day that killed three people at the edge of Merced city limits, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 9:34 a.m. Tuesday on East Yosemite Avenue east of Kibby Road. The driver of a 1996 Nissan Sentra, 40-year-old John Harris of Atwater, and the driver of a 2000 Honda, 46-year-old Brian Martin of Merced, were killed in the collision, according to the Merced County Coroner's Office.
A a third man who died has not been identified as officers search for his next of kin, according to officers.
The passenger in the Honda was identified as Michelle Crowder, according to CHP, though her city of residence remained unclear. She's believed to be about 60, CHP said, and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto with "major injuries."
Harris was driving the Nissan west on Yosemite Avenue toward Merced and apparently was trying to pass two vehicles by entering the eastbound lane of traffic and slammed head-on into the oncoming Honda sedan, driven by Martin, CHP said.
A witness said the driver of the Nissan did not try to avoid the Honda before crashing head-on, CHP said. The Honda was thrown to the should of the road as the Nissan overturned.
The man who has not been identified was taken to Merced Medical Center in Merced, where he was pronounced dead.
