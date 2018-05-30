2 of 3 killed in Merced crash identified, Coroner says. Third victim's name unknown

Three people killed in crash outside Merced Three people were killed Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in a head-on crash on the eastern outskirts of Merced, authorities have confirmed. Rob Parsons/Merced Sun-Star ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK Three people were killed Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in a head-on crash on the eastern outskirts of Merced, authorities have confirmed. Rob Parsons/Merced Sun-Star