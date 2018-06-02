Turlock woman killed in crash north of Ballico

A 65-year-old Turlock woman was killed early Saturday on a rural county road when her car overturned into a field, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The woman, whose name was not released pending notification of her family, was heading east on East Avenue, west of Hall Road, in a 2003 Honda Accord.
Her car traveled onto the north shoulder of the road and overturned multiple times before landing on its roof in the field, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
The cause of the crash remained unclear Saturday.
Her car was discovered at around 7:55 a.m. by the property owner. Investigators believe the crash may have occurred at least three hours before she was found.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
