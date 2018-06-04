Merced cracks down on illegal fireworks. 3 men already arrested in undercover sting

Three people were arrested over the weekend in Merced during an undercover sting operation that police say was just the beginning of a new campaign targeting illegal fireworks in the community.
The arrests were announced Monday morning during a news conference at the Merced Fire Department.
Undercover officers working for the city's Disruptive Area Response Team responded to an online advertisement for illegal fireworks, Lt. Alan Ward said.
Police arranged to meet the alleged sellers in the parking lot of hardware store on Highway 140 in Merced.
"Once the transaction was completed, the three were arrested and booked," Ward told the Sun-Star.
Investigators seized more than 100 illegal fireworks and more than $600 in cash.
Officers arrested Jatinder Tumber, 24, of Livingston; Baj Singh Chahal, 24, of Winton; and Gurjit Singh, 24, of Livingston. All three men were booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of selling fireworks without a license and conspiracy.
Chahal and Singh remained in custody Monday. Tumber posted bail and was released from custody Saturday, according to jail records.
Ward said similar undercover stings are planned in the coming weeks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
The "zero tolerance" campaign is the latest effort by city authorities to crackdown on illegal fireworks, which they say pose a serious fire risk while also causing injuries, disruptions and contribute to the significant number of missing-pet cases each year.
"The last few years, Merced has looked like a battle zone with the sky lit up with skyrockets and the air filled with explosions," Councilmember Kevin Blake said in a news release. "It's time for that to end."
The fireworks dubbed "safe and sane" by the California State Fire Marshall are allowed in Merced.
"Basically, if it explodes or leaves the ground, it's not safe and sane," city authorities said in the statement.
Fire Department authorities said during the Fourth of July in 2017, calls for service spike 75 percent.
Police and fire officials plan to have special patrols out during the holiday.
"Once found, the fireworks will be confiscated and the owners will be cited," leaders said. "Repeat offenders could end up in court."
To report anyone buying, selling or distributing illegal fireworks, call 209-388-SAFE (7233). People can report illegal fireworks displays by calling 911.
