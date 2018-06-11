Has anyone in Merced tried the new pickle-juice slush at Sonic?

Monday, June 11, 2018, turned out to a be a weird day in the history of American fast-food chain restaurants - and it's not even noon yet.
First, the International House of Pancakes announced a temporary name change, calling itself the International House of Burgers or IHOb.
And now, Sonic Drive-In officially has rolled out its new pickle-juice slush. Yes, pickle-juice drinks are on the menu.
A review of the drink in Food & Wine indicates the tangy beverage is anything but sour.
" Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won’t understand why, but you’ll keep going back for more sips, likely until it’s all gone." the review earlier this year states.
But not everyone is having it.
Stop trying to make Pickle Juice Slush happen! https://t.co/81YaGat2XW— ⓜⓘⓐ ⓦⓐⓛⓛⓐⓒⓔ (@Grunge_Girl7) June 11, 2018
If you even consider buying that pickle juice slush from Sonic, just go ahead and block me. I don't need that kind of energy surrounding me.— uncool (@Kriisteenuh) June 11, 2018
IHOP is no longer IHOP and Sonic is slingin' Pickle Juice Slush! Straight confused!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/l4BTluEzWh— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 11, 2018
But the question remains, have you tried it?
