Fire forces Merced County family of five from their home

A family of five was forced out of their Planada home Monday after flames spread from a nearby "out-building" onto their home, Calfire officials have confirmed.
Nobody was injured but the family, which includes three children, will not be able to stay at the home on Broadway Street, Battalion Chief Brian Neely said.
"The Red Cross is en route to help them out," Neely told the Sun-Star.
Flames sparked shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, burning a small "out-building" and fence on Broadway in Planada. The fast-moving blaze spread to the home, but firefighters managed to slow it down and extinguish it.
Neely said firefighters would remain on scene for several hours mopping up.
Thick black smoke could be seen from several blocks away, a witness said.
A damage estimate was not available. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.
A total of 12 Merced County-Calfire firefighters responded to the blaze. There were no injuries.
