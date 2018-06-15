Suspicious package in Merced County was not a pipe bomb, deputies confirm

A reported pipe-bomb scare Friday in Stevinson proved to be a false alarm, the Merced County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The suspicious package, found just after 11 a.m. in front of a fire station on Highway 165, "looked like a pipe bomb, but turned out to be a type of pipe filled with marijuana," Deputy Daryl Allen said.
The Merced Police Department bomb squad was called to the area to dispose of the package. Bomb squad officers discovered the package was a device, similar to a pipe, used to extract THC oil from marijuana, commonly known in law enforcement circles as "honey oil."
Traffic on Highway 165 through Stevinson was shut down for a short time as a precaution while authorities disposed of the package.
It remained unclear Friday who dressed the device up to look like a pipe bomb and placed it near the fire station.
