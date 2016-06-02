News

June 2, 2016 9:39 AM

Merced County high school graduation schedule

Sun-Star Staff

Merced County high schools are sending off their seniors this week while friends and family witness their graduations.

Here’s a schedule of area graduations taking place Thursday and Friday nights.

  • Atwater High School - 8 p.m. Thursday at Dave Honey Stadium at Atwater High.
  • Buhach Colony High School - 7 p.m. Thursday at the amphitheater at Buhach Colony High.
  • Delhi High School - 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Delhi High School.
  • El Capitan High School - 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the amphitheater at El Capitan High.
  • Golden Valley High School - 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the quad at Golden Valley High.
  • Hilmar High School - 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Hilmar High School.
  • Independence/Yosemite High School - 6 p.m. Thursday at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. in Merced.
  • Le Grand High School - 8 p.m. Friday at Gary Fontz Stadium at Le Grand High.
  • Livingston High School - 8 p.m. Thursday at the football stadium, Livingston High.
  • Los Banos High School - 8 p.m. Friday at Loftin Stadium at Los Banos High.
  • Merced Adult School - 7:30 p.m. Thursday - Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. in Merced.
  • Merced High School - 7 p.m. Thursday at Merced College Stadium in Merced.
  • Pacheco High School - 8 p.m. Friday at Veterans Stadium at Pacheco High.

