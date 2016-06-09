Gang member arrested while allegedly trying to cash stolen check in Atwater

A Livingston gang member was arrested Tuesday in Atwater after police officers caught him trying to deposit a stolen check at Bank of America inside Save Mart, the Police Department reported.
Atwater police were called to Save Mart on Bellevue Road on reports that a man was trying to cash a check stolen from Merced. An officer found the man, Ulises Alvarez Monge, 21, at the Bank of America branch inside the grocery store. Alvarez Monge tried to flee, and the officer chased him down, police said.
The officer and Alvarez Monge struggled near the entrance of the store, and several customers and employees helped subdue Alvarez Monge until backup officers arrived.
Alvarez Monge tried to run away again after he was handcuffed outside the store, but he was caught and put in a patrol car, according to police.
Though Alvarez Monge didn’t provide identification to police while under arrest, officers said they found his state ID number on the check he tried to cash.
Alvarez Monge was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property and resisting and obstructing a police officer. He remained jailed Thursday on $8,000 bail.
He also was jailed last year on suspicion of burglary and other gang-related charges.
