Atwater man jailed on drug violations after traffic stop

An Atwater man on probation was booked into Merced County Jail Friday after Atwater police found drugs and a gun in his car during a traffic stop.
Atwater police stopped 51-year-old Keith Geiggar about 11:30 a.m. for a broken brake light in the 700 block of Bellevue Road, police reported.
The officer recognized Geiggar, who was on probation and subject to search and seizure conditions, police said.
The officer who stopped Geiggar saw in the car in plain sight a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. The officer also found a pistol-style BB gun and more than $200 in cash in 20 and five dollar bills.
Geiggar was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled suspect for sale, transporting drugs and the brake light violation. He was released early Saturday after posting $20,000 bond.
Booking records show Geiggar in 2012 served about three months in jail on a misdemeanor drug sentence.
