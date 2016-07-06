Atwater officer uses baton to arrest ‘combative’ suspect

A 38-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a police baton during an arrest in Atwater early Tuesday, police said.
Sergio Luna was struck after he became “combative” while being detained for questioning, Atwater police Lt. Samuel Joseph said.
The incident stemmed from a call to police about 2 a.m. Tuesday regarding an unwanted guest at a residence in the 2300 block of Olive Avenue, Joseph said.
Officer Donnie Wisdom responded and found Luna leaving the home on his bicycle. When Wisdom tried to detain Luna, the suspect became “combative” and resisted being handcuffed, Joseph said.
Officer Jason DaSilva arrived to help Wisdom. DaSilva struck Luna with his baton after Luna continued to resist, Joseph said.
During the struggle, officers said they found methamphetamine and a glass pipe on Luna.
No information about Luna’s injuries was available Wednesday, Joseph said.
The Police Department will seek charges against Luna that include assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, Joseph said.
Comments