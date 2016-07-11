Police: Winton man arrested for DUI; more than four times over limit

A routine traffic stop ended Saturday in Atwater with a Winton man behind bars with a suspected blood-alcohol level more than four times above the legal limit, according to the Police Department.
Atwater police received a call about 8:30 p.m. about a possible drunken driver in a black Jeep southbound on Shaffer Road near Fortuna Avenue, police said in a news release.
An officer found the Jeep and stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Gabriel Drive.
The driver, 31-year-old Jose Miguel Avila, had his blood-alcohol level measured at .375, according to police. The legal limit is 0.08.
“Not only could this take a physical toll on the body, it could also danger others,” said Atwater police Lt. Samuel Joseph. “That’s a danger zone.”
Avila was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and being an unlicensed driver. He later was released from jail.
