Atwater man jailed after leading police on high-speed chase

An Atwater man remains in Merced County Jail after leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening in a stolen car.
An Atwater officer noticed a stolen green Honda Civic before 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Winton Way. When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver didn’t stop and drove through stop signs and traffic signals at speeds up to 100 mph, Lt. Samuel Joseph said in a news release.
The driver, identified as Joseph Shane Kinn, 27, stopped near Winton Way and Olive Avenue and ran. He was arrested a short time later.
Kinn was treated at a hospital after complaining of pain before being booked into jail on an outstanding felony warrant, possession of stolen property and failing to yield for officers.
Kinn previously served jail time for various misdemeanor and felony offenses, including burglary and vandalism, according to jail records.
Kinn is being held on more than $210,000 bail.
