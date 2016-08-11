DUI, license checkpoint scheduled in Atwater

The Merced area California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday night in Atwater.
The checkpoint will be on Santa Fe Drive west of Franklin Road from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Officer Moises Onsurez said in a news release.
Officers will look for signs of drug or alcohol impairment and will check for proper licensing. Specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those who are suspected of driving under the influence.
Those caught driving while impaired can expect a DUI arrest that could result in jail time, fines, DUI education classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
The CHP reported that recent statistics show 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes also had one or more drugs in their system. More tested positive for having drugs in their system compared to alcohol, with marijuana being the most prevalent.
Nearly 90 percent of California drivers approve of checkpoints, which are placed in locations based on frequency of crashes and DUI arrests, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported. Research shows crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20 percent with well-publicized routine checkpoints and DUI patrols.
The CHP and NHTSA are reminding people to report drunken drivers by calling 911.
