Have you seen this Target TV thief?

Atwater police are seeking the public’s help to identify a thief who was recorded in surveillance videos stealing three TVs from Target.
The images show the thief walking into the Target at 1000 Commerce Ave. on Saturday and Sunday, picking up three smart TVs and leaving through an emergency exit, police said in a news release.
A white Ford F-150 was waiting outside for the thief on both occasions.
The thief is described as a white adult man with a goatee wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Tipsters can remain anonymous; call Detective Matt Vierra at 209-357-6395 or 209-564-1809 or the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.
