Suspect in Atwater TV thefts from Target arrested

A man suspected of stealing televisions from the Atwater Target is behind bars.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larkin Ragsdale, 29, on suspicion of stealing three large “smart” TVs from Target earlier this month, according to the Atwater Police Department.
The thief was seen on the store’s surveillance camera footage Aug. 6 and again Aug. 7 as he carried the televisions out an emergency exit to a waiting white Ford F-150. The Atwater Police Department and news outlets posted shots to social media seeking the public’s help to identify the thief.
Investigators identified Ragsdale as possibly being the man seen in the footage. He was positively identified by Target’s loss-prevention employees, police said in a news release.
Ragsdale was arrested about 3 a.m. Monday before being turned over to Atwater police.
He was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of grand theft. He remained in custody Monday afternoon on $20,000 bond.
Investigators have identified Michael Rieux as a suspected accomplice in the thefts, police said. Police still are seeking Rieux, who is believed to be in the Mariposa area.
Anyone with information on Rieux or his location should call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.
