Suspect jailed after trying to hijack bus

A Winton man was jailed over the weekend after he allegedly tried to hijack a bus by threatening its driver, Atwater police reported.
Atwater officers responded to Applegate Road and Atwater Boulevard after receiving reports that a transit bus driver was assaulted, the Atwater Police Department said in a news release.
The bus driver, 44, told officers her sole passenger grabbed her around the neck and ordered her to continue driving the bus until he said to stop. The driver believed the man was reaching for a weapon, police said.
When the bus driver slowed down before merging into a left turn lane, she removed her seat belt and got off the bus, flagging down other drivers for help.
The suspect ran from the bus.
The bus, which was still in motion when the driver got off, slowly rolled forward and hit a stopped car in the turn lane. The driver of the car was uninjured, and the car sustained minor damage, police said.
Witnesses described the suspect to police, who were able to detain the man near Fifth Street and Elm Avenue.
The suspect, 32-year-old LeroyWalter “LW” Darin Archuleta, was carrying an illegal fixed-blade knife, according to police.
Archuleta was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping and carrying an illegal dagger. He previously served 30 days in jail in 2011 after being found with burglary tools, booking records show. Records also show other misdemeanor offenses, such as spousal abuse and drug offenses.
He remained in the John Latorraca Correctional Center on Tuesday morning with bond set at $240,000.
