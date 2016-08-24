Atwater day care shut down amid child abuse allegations

The owner of an Atwater daycare center is under investigation after reports surfaced accusing her of strapping a child to a toilet, punishing another for vomiting and bruising a child while allegedly forcing him to eat.
Coco’s Daycare received a temporary shutdown order from the state Department of Social Services on Aug. 17, according to a social services report, and a “closed for business” sign was posted on the door of the home.
The owner, Maria Mortera, was visited that day by four social services workers at her home at 4930 W. Avenue 2 in Atwater, which doubles as her child care business.
A social services report says Mortera is accused of “violating the personal rights of children.”
The report alleges that Mortera punished a 5-year-old boy for vomiting by placing him in a chair for a long period of time. The report says Mortera pulled the boy’s hair and held his neck and head, forcing him to eat his food, and left marks and bruises. Mortera also allegedly forced children to stay on the toilet by strapping a belt around them for an extended period of time.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office also is investigating the child care center. Detective-Sgt. Chuck Hale confirmed an ongoing criminal investigation into the center and said no arrests have been made. He declined to comment further, citing a need to protect the investigation.
A parent of two children who stayed at the center said she reported more than one incident she believed was abusive and pulled her sons out the center after one of them came home with bruises. The parent, who asked not to be identified to protect her children’s privacy, said she was glad to hear of the investigation and hoped the closure would protect other families from harm.
“It was hard to see my son go through that,” she said. The woman said she told her son, “You did the right thing by telling me.”
Department of Social Services licensing analysts visited Mortera’s home three times in less than a week earlier this month, records show. In the past, licensing analysts visited the daycare once a year on routine inspections.
Mortera received two citations Aug. 12 for safety violations. She was cited for failing to properly secure dangerous fertilizers and for a cord found dangling from an outdoor jungle gym, which was described as a possible hanging hazard.The report also noted a fence to a pasture with a cactus wasn’t properly locked to keep children out.
The department did not respond to phone calls seeking comment this week.
Licensing analysts returned on Aug. 16 and determined those violations had been corrected.
Social services investigators, however, returned to issue the suspension order the following day, records show.
Investigators left suspension notices with Mortera for her to give to parents.
Mortera did not return two messages seeking comment and declined to speak to a reporter at her home, saying she didn’t speak English.
Mortera received her license to operate the day care in 2014, documents show.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments