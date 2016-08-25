HSA shows off new Castle site

When the county’s Human Services Agency first agreed to lease the old AT&T call center building at Castle Commerce Center, the building had an eerie feeling of abandonment.
The bushes were dead and the place was empty, said Scott Pettygrove, HSA director, during an open house Wednesday at the newly renovated building.
Now, inspirational quotes and photos of local scenes by local artists decorate the walls, new computers and modern desk chairs fill the space and hundreds of Merced County employees arrive every day, ready to help the thousands of clients who will walk through the doors each month.
After a year or so of renovations, the Human Services Agency officially has centralized many of its services at its new location, 1920 Customer Care Way in Atwater. Wednesday’s event gave the public and other county agencies a first peek inside.
The new building now is home to employee training services, eligibility services, child welfare staff, mental health partners, adult and aging services, a call center and support services. In total, about the new location will be the workspace for about 250 HSA employees, representing between a quarter and a third of the agency’s staff. They expect to serve 3,000 to 4,000 clients monthly, Pettygrove said.
The move provides space for the additional employees needed to deal with the impact of the Affordable Care Act. It also centralizes services from offices on 16th Street in Merced and a Livingston site that will close.
“Having a full-service office in Atwater will allow us to provide our full range of services to the north county,” Pettygrove said. “It will improve our services to Merced County.”
The building, built in the 1980s, was an AT&T call center, where about 400 employees worked, for 17 years. AT&T shut down the call center in 2014 and, for about a year, the county sought a new lease agreement, negotiating with Golden Valley Health Centers at one point, Sun-Star archives show.
The new HSA location provides many upgrades compared to previous arrangements, employees said. For instance, an orientation room at the Wardrobe Avenue site seated nine clients. The new room at Castle seats four times that number and is equipped with a wireless microphone and mouse.
A training room for family services staff seats 24 people at computers in one room; staff previously were trained in two rooms that had 12 desks each.
A computer lab is available for clients who need to complete online applications and create resumes. It’s equipped with a printer, copy machine and fax machine, and job leads are posted on a whiteboard in the front of the room.
The move to the new location won’t affect Los Banos operations.
To contact Human Services Agency, call 209-385-3000.
