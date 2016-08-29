Man shot while trying to break up fight in Atwater

Atwater police were searching Monday for a gunman who allegedly shot a Merced man who tried to break up a fight outside a home, authorities said.
Roman Carrango Tapia, 52, is suspected of shooting 35-year-old Jose Jesus Gonzalez-Ibarra about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported.
Witnesses said Gonzalez-Ibarra was trying to break up a fight in the 2300 block of Palm Avenue when the shooter walked up to him and shot him at close range, police said. After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect shot him again before fleeing to a home across the street, Interim Police Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Officers searched the home but found that Carrango Tapia fled. Investigators found .40-caliber bullet casings at the home and at the scene of the shooting.
Gonzalez-Ibarra was shot in his lower abdomen. Emergency responders treated him before he was to taken to a hospital for surgery, police said.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the detective bureau of the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6394.
