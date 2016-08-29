Driver of stolen car evades two police agencies, flees on foot

Atwater police are looking for a driver who they say nearly hit an officer’s patrol car early Monday morning before speeding away.
A blue Honda Civic nearly struck an officer’s car in the 1900 block of Atwater Boulevard about 1 a.m., police said. The officer tried to stop the car, which took off down Santa Fe Drive toward Merced followed by the officer, Interim Police Chief Samuel Joseph reported.
As the officer pursued the car, the driver exceeded 80 mph and was driving recklessly into the city of Merced.
Once in city limits, Merced Police Department took over the chase, but Atwater officers resumed the chase as the driver headed back to Atwater on Santa Fe Drive toward Ballico, where the car crashed into a stop sign.
The suspect fled on foot and escaped the perimeter officers had blocked off.
Officers found the vehicle had been reported stolen from Atwater.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.
Comments