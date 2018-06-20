Merced County teen named regional Dairy Princess

A Merced County teen has been named the Dairy Princess by the California Milk Advisory Board.
Sophia Vander Dussen won the honor June 14 during an event in Turlock. Contestants were judged on poise, personality, speaking ability, education and dairy background.
The 17-year-old El Nido woman will represent the Milk Advisory Board's District 6, which includes Alameda, Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties.
Sophia is the daughter of Michael and Wendy Vander Dussen of El Nido.
Vander Dussen, the daughter of Michael and Wendy Vander Dussen, is a fourth-generation dairy farmer. She has been involved in Chowchilla 4-H and Stone Ridge FFA, where she served as the chapter reporter. She also participates in volleyball, soccer, basketball, swim and golf.
She plans to study agriculture business at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, according to a news release from the Milk Advisory Board.
Comments