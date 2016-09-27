New state community college software behind schedule

Officials say the $100 million computer software system for Washington state's community colleges is years behind schedule and millions of dollars over budget.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2djb8De ) the ctcLink system has only been implemented at Spokane Falls, Spokane and Tacoma community colleges. It's expected to be used at all the state's 34 community colleges by 2019, nearly two years behind schedule.
The state has already spent $70 million on the project and officials estimate it'll be $10 million over budget by the time it's completed.
The Community Colleges of Spokane's board of trustees has attributed problems with the software to delays in the board receiving financial reports from colleges.
State officials say the issues are being addressed, and implementation of the software at another five schools will start in January.
