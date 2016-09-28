BGE to hold driver rescue drill for car hit by electric wire

An electric company is holding a mock rescue drill for people in a car hit by an electric wire.
Baltimore Gas and Electric is holding the simulated driver rescue on Wednesday in Odenton.
In the scenario, the wire is energized and the people in the car can't exit due to the danger of being electrocuted.
A BGE service operator will safely de-energize the wire to allow first responders to remove the occupants.
It's part of BGE's annual Severe Impact Storm drill. It's being held to test the company's preparedness, communications and response to storm-related scenarios.
Comments