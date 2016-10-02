Firm making dry cattle feed pellets from ethanol byproduct

A Nebraska company has found a way to make dry cattle feed pellets from an ethanol byproduct without adding any binding ingredients.
Platte Valley Distillers says it has secured the rights to a patented technique that will allow it to make feed pellets in Lexington that can be easily transported for possible export.
Ethanol plants routinely sell distillers grain as a livestock feed, but their market tends to be limited to the area near their plants because wet distillers grain can be costly to ship and the dry version of the feed tends to fall apart or spoil.
Tom Kruml is one of the co-owners of Platte Valley Distillers. He says the company can make distillers grain more dense, so it can be formed into a pellet or cube.
