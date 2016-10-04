Oregon teen's bandage invention wows Google judges

An Oregon teenager has impressed Google judges and secured a $15,000 scholarship by inventing a bandage that can tell doctors when it needs to be changed.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2cQeemn ) that 13-year-old Anushka Naiknaware of Beaverton placed in the top eight in an international science contest run by Google. In addition to the scholarship, she won a free trip to Lego world headquarters in Demark and a year of mentoring from a Lego executive.
The Stoller Middle School seventh-grader designed and tested a bandage that is embedded with tiny monitors, allowing medical workers to determine whether the dressing has dried out enough that it needs to be changed.
Large wounds must be kept moist to promote healing, but changing bandages too often to check moisture levels can make things worse.
Comments