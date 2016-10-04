Dakota Access pipeline case set to be heard by DC court

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

Marijuana seized in Merced

Monterey Peninsula holds off Merced College football

Highlights of Buhach Colony's 34-27 win over Golden Valley

Chowchilla shuts out Los Banos

Merced family fights for justice 10 years after unsolved slayings

0:43