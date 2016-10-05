Developers add to Margaritaville Resort Biloxi plans

Margaritaville Resort Biloxi is so popular the developers want to add two more hotels, additional restaurants, convention space and a huge Ferris wheel on neighboring property in East Biloxi.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2de9bbJ) representatives of Barrington Development went to the Biloxi City Council meeting Tuesday to request a zoning change to build a hotel in the former Santa Maria senior housing tower.
Barrington restored the White House Hotel and converted and expanded the former Casino Magic hotel into Margaritaville Resort.
Now they are preparing to take on another Hurricane Katrina eyesore by converting the gutted Santa Maria tower in downtown Biloxi into a 154-room all-suite hotel to be named Watermark.
Company attorney Michael Cavanaugh said the $12 million project like the White House will incorporate vintage photos of old Biloxi.
