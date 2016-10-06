Police: Woman hit, injured by driver who was texting

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorist who was texting while driving.
Kernersville police say in a news release that the 65-year-old Mocksville woman was refueling her disabled car on the emergency breakdown strip on U.S. 421 Wednesday afternoon when she was struck by a 2000 Volkswagen Golf. The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious condition.
Police have charged 28-year-old Emily Leu with failure to maintain proper lane control, failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a person, texting while driving and reckless driving to endanger.
Leu is scheduled to appear in Forsyth County District Court on Dec. 7. It's unclear if she has an attorney.
