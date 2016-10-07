The Latest: Chinese glassmaker unveils finished Ohio plant

The Latest on a Chinese company's unveiling of its Ohio glassmaking plant (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
A Chinese company has unveiled its completed automotive glassmaking plant in southwest Ohio, which serves as its North American hub for recycled glass manufacturing.
Fuyao Glass America Inc. Chairman Cho Tak Wong, a host of dignitaries and about 700 guests attended the grand opening Friday.
Fuyao has spent roughly $450 million to convert the former General Motors factory in Moraine, near Dayton, which was shuttered in 2008. That represents China's biggest investment in the state and its eighth largest in the U.S.
The plant employs more than 2,000 people.
Fuyao is China's largest automotive glass manufacturer. The company received a $1 million workforce training grant and a $3 million economic development grant from JobsOhio, Ohio's privatized economic development office, in conjunction with the Moraine project.
