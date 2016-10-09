Municipal utility district taxpayers lack protection

Houston's unincorporated and rapidly growing northern suburbs lie in hundreds of special taxation districts called municipal utility districts that provide little in the way of political oversight and accountability.
The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2dUlsCS) reports lawmakers who carried legislation to create hundreds of the so-called "MUDs" and other water districts collected $3.5 million in campaign contributions since 2001 from law firms wanting to do their bond work or represent developers wanting the districts.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the leading Texas tea party conservatives, embrace the districts which have almost unlimited power to sell bonds and levy property taxes. They say the districts have been crucial in developing public-service infrastructure for new developments and creating jobs. They deny any link between their advocacy and campaign contributions.
