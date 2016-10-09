About 110,000 Montanans had data breaches in past year

The Montana Department of Justice says about 110,000 Montanans have been victims of data breaches in the past year.
The figures are being released under a new law requiring businesses to notify Montana victims of data breaches. The state's Office of Consumer Protection must also be notified.
More than 280 businesses have been affected.
The Billings Gazette reports (http://tinyurl.com/jm54d8k ) the state now publishes an online list of data breach notifications and victims are also notified by mail.
