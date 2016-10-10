Business

October 10, 2016 2:38 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 10 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.34 per gallon. That's about 13 cents less than it was at the same point last year.

It's the second week in a row that the statewide average has increased.

The lowest average price was about $2.28 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area, while the highest average was about $2.37 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

